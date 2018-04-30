Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Iranian nuclear deal during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service reported.
According to the statement, Macron briefed Russian president on the results of his visit to the US when the sides discussed the situation over Iranian nuclear deal.
Vladimir Putin and Emanuel Macron exchanged their views over the preservation and strict implementation of the deal.
During the conversation, initiated by France, the sides also discussed key issues of the international and bilateral agenda.