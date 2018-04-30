YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) faction at the National Assembly (NA) on Monday is having meeting with candidate for Prime Minister, opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan.
RPA faction MP Karen Bekaryan asked Pashinyan about his vision for a resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
Pashinyan said it is apparent that the discussion of this matter and the respective negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.
“The matter needs to be mastered as soon as possible,” he noted, in particular. “It’s not the ‘tastes’ of the individuals that shall decide the policy on this or that domain. The role of individuals shall be balanced. There are established institutes that can ensure that balance.
“Of course, I believe that there isn’t very large amplitude of views in Armenia on this matter. The statements sounded from Azerbaijan don’t create a climate of settlement. It’s problematic to us to negotiate with a side which threatens to launch aggressive actions toward this or that part of Armenia. (…). The mediators should realize that it’s not possible to reach a settlement under the conditions of aggressive rhetoric.”
In Nikol Pashinyan’s view, the most recent developments shall considerably strengthen Armenia’s positions on the Karabakh conflict, since the national awakening will strengthen the country’s positions and contribute to the increasing of the combat-readiness of its army.