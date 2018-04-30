YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairperson, ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Arpine Hovhannisyan, on Monday asked at parliament to candidate for Prime Minister, opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, which forces were considered his political support and which forces will bear political accountability.

“We have to go for solutions in today’s force majeure situation [in Armenia],” Pashinyan responded, in particular. “We need to record the circle that contributes to those solutions. We need to understand the motivations of that circle and attempt to form at least that temporary support the government should function in cooperation with.

“Our movement and I personally bear the political accountability for the political actions of this phase.”

As reported earlier, the NA Yelk Faction has nominated Nikol Pashinyan as its candidate for the next Prime Minister.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party and the “Tsarukyan” Factions have announced that they also will vote for Pashinyan.

RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan had noted that if the other three political forces represented in parliament nominated a single candidate, their faction would not get in the way of Armenia having a new PM on Tuesday.

The NA will debate on the new PM’s election matter at its special session on Tuesday.