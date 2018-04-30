Yelk faction nominated faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy to the office of Prime Minister of Armenia.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) parliamentary faction has announced that it will not nominate its own candidate for PM. RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that if the other three political forces represented in the parliament nominate a single candidate, their faction will not get in the way of Armenia having a new PM on Tuesday.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party’s NA faction proposed all parliamentary factions to nominate Pashinyan as the single candidate for PM.

And the “Tsarukyan” Faction has decided to support the “people’s candidate.”

The RPA, Tsarukyan, Yelk, and ARF factions have 58, 31, 9 and 7 seats, respectively, in parliament.

At least 53 votes are needed to elect the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

Head of Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan held meetings with the parliamentary groups of the National Assembly: the Republican Party of Armenia, Tsarukyan faction and Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Pashinyan met with Tsarukyan and ARF factions behind closed doors, while his meeting with RPA was open for reporters.

Leader of "My Step" initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan met the delegation of Russia’s State Duma.

Pashinyan told reporters that they discussed issues related to the Eurasian Union and CSTO.

Opposition leader said that he had presented their position on Armenian-Russian relations.

During the meeting Pashinyan assured there was no conspiracy against Russia and no geopolitical context in their movement. “Nothing threatens the Armenian-Russian friendship,” he said.

Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held а phone conversation with the US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell.

The sides discussed current internal political developments in Armenia and highlighted that the resolution of the current situation should be undertaken within the framework of Constitution. They also discussed Karabakh.

Earlier the opposition movement leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan informed about a phone conversation with Wess Mitchell.

“We discussed the peaceful and legal settlement of the internal political situation in Armenia,” he said.

Armenian Armed Forces conducted drills using Smerch multiple rocket launcher, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

The footage of the drills will appear on Public Television on May 5.

Midfielder of Arsenal and Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan marked his comeback with a super goal in a match against Manchester United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had returned to the Gunners’ starting XI for the first time, and he was on the pitch for 76 minutes. But following the match, Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger informed that the Armenian midfielder’s injury had recurred.