YEREVAN.- We will discuss this issue with the whole team, and the leader of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction will announce our stance ahead of the PM election, the spokesman of the ruling Republican Party, Vice Speaker of Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters after the meeting with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.
Asked if the decision will be unanimous, Sharmazanov said: “I won’t jump ahead, we decided to entirely discuss and reach a final decision. Whatever decision we make, it will be based on the security of Karabakh and Armenia”.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.