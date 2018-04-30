YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Monday, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia, Shombi Sharp, the president’s office reported.
Armenian President congratulated Mr. Sharp on taking office, wished success and expressed hope that the UN Resident Coordinator’s experience will enable to maximally carry out his mission in Armenia.
UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia, Shombi Sharp presented the activities and programs of different UN structures in Armenia.
The interlocutors also exchanged views over the domestic situation in Armenia. Sharp expressed hope that everything will be settled within the framework of the Constitution and highlighted the President’s role in this task.