YEREVAN. – The protest march has reached the Republic Square.
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan started a march from Garegin Nzhdeh square in Yerevan.
The participants marched along the streets of Yerevan and ended the action at Republic Square where a rally will take place.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.