YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has received representatives of civil society, Union of informed citizens reported.
Chair of the Gyumri-based Asparez Journalists' Club Levon Barseghyan, the coordinator of Union of Informed Citizens (UIC), Daniel Ioannisyan, Chairman of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia, Avetik Ishkhanyan took part in the meeting.
Urgent issues related to electoral legislation, education, media freedom, the necessity of reforms in the judiciary system as well as political prisoners were also discussed.