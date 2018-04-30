YEREVAN.- Over 100 foreign reporters have been accredited to cover the Armenian Prime Minister election due on May 1, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elect