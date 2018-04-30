A BBC reporter has been killed in an attack in the eastern Afghan province of Khost, BBC reported.
Ahmad Shah, 29, had been working for the BBC Afghan service for more than a year.
His death follows a day of deadly attacks in Afghanistan in which several other journalists were killed.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, at least 25 people were killed in two bombings in the capital, Kabul, on Monday.
Eight journalists and four police officers were among those killed, Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish told the BBC. Some 45 people were reported injured in the attacks.