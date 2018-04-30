YEREVAN.- The world's attention is focused on Armenia and Yerevan as if the World Cup finals will be held tomorrow, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said during rally in Yerevan.

According to him, the Armenian people managed to make Armenia the most discussed topic in the world within 15 days.

"Our country is no longer the outskirt of the world. This Armenia is our dream, it has found its creative spirit," Pashinyan said, adding that from now on Armenia will become one of the centers of the world.

Pashinyan said that there are no other candidates for the PM. "Three of the four factions of the parliament said they would support the 'people's candidate', and the Republican Party of Armenia stated that it will not obstruct. The probability that the candidate nominated by you tomorrow will become prime minister, is high," Pashinyan said.

He stressed that it doesn’t matter who the Prime Minister will be.

“What matters is that the people have taken the power of the country into their own hands”, he said, adding that the world is admiring the developments in Armenia.

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.

For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.