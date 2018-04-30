YEREVAN.- The Republic Square will turn into a place of national celebration on May 1, opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during rally in Yerevan.
“No need to block streets, no need to have a mood of protest, don’t do any action. You need to gather in Republic Square [Yerevan] at 11:00 and organize a celebration,” Pashinyan told his crowd of supporters during an evening rally in Yerevan’s central square.
He stressed that it doesn’t matter who the Prime Minister will be.
“What matters is that the people have taken the power of the country into their own hands”, he said, adding that the world is admiring the developments in Armenia.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.