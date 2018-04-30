Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I held a meeting with a number of guests on April 30 in the Catholicosate in Antelias, Lebanon, and touched upon the political processes in Armenia.
“I welcome the wisdom and commitment of all parties seeking to bring Armenia out of the current political crisis through constitutional processes and consensual spirit,” Aram I said.
The Catholicos also emphasized that it is through this very path that the strengthening of Armenia can be achieved and to guide Armenia and the Diaspora through the path of unity.