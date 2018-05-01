Istanbul Armenian journalist Hayko Bağdat has reflected on the incident of throwing garbage and writing a racist message outside the Surp Takavor (Holy King) Armenian church in Istanbul, Turkey.
“Attack on Armenian churches during election periods is routine [in Turkey],” Bağdat wrote on Twitter. “If you ask him here, it’s Ergenekon, if you ask him there, it’s political Islam, if you ask the other, it’s the outside forces…But it always happens.”
Unknown person or persons had thrown garbage and written, “Person from Erzurum, this homeland is ours,” outside the aforesaid Armenian church.
An investigation is underway.