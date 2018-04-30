The US-led coalition battling "Islamic State" in Iraq has closed its land forces command headquarters. The move signals the end of major combat operations, but some will remain for "training" missions with Iraqi troops, DW reported.
According to a statement from the US Department of Defense, the coalition's Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command "was deactivated today at a ceremony in Baghdad."
Brigadier General Yahya Rasool Abdullah, a spokesman for the Iraqi forces, acknowledged the coalition's contributions to fighting IS.
"The commitment and professionalism of all the men and women from all the coalition nations has been of the highest order, and Iraq is immensely grateful for their sacrifice and dedication in this task," he said in a statement.