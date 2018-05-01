Hayko Bağdat: Attack on Armenian churches during election periods is routine in Turkey (PHOTOS)

3 killed, 4 injured in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM candidate makes late-night statement

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to help increasing trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan

Netanyahu: Iran nuclear deal is based on lies

US ends ground operations against 'Islamic State'

OSCE urges Russia to reconsider blocking of Telegram messenger

Catholicos Aram I welcomes efforts for solving Armenian political crisis

BBC journalist killed in Afghanistan bombing

Pashinyan: We need to gather in Republic Square tomorrow to celebrate our victory

Pashinyan: World's attention focused on Armenia

Over 100 foreign reporters to cover Armenia PM election

Armenian President receives representatives of civil society

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.04.2018

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square

Wess Mitchell holds phone conversation with MP Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan mass protest march reaches Republic Square

Sharmazanov: Ruling Republican Party to announce its stance ahead of PM election

Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for PM

Armenian President and UN Resident Coordinator discuss domestic situation in Armenia

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: I bear political accountability for this phase

Armenia national injured in Russia car accident

Pashinyan starts march from Garegin Nzhdeh square (PHOTOS)

Acting Armenia FM holds phone talks with US Assistant Secretary of State

Putin discusses Iran’s nuclear deal with Macron

Armenia Armed Forces conduct drills using Smerch

Armenia PM candidate: There should be mutual clarification of military obligations with CSTO

Naira Zohrabyan: Tsarukyan bloc ready for early elections

Armenia opposition movement leader: Azerbaijan statements do not create climate of settlement

Pashinyan has phone talks with US Assistant Secretary of State

ARF: All issues must be resolved within Constitution

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul terror attack

Man found hanged in Armenia village

ARF on talk with Armenia opposition movement leader MP: No major differences in our approaches (VIDEO)

At least 21 killed in Kabul blast

Pashinyan meets with Tsarukyan faction representatives

Plane, heading from Moscow to Gyumri, makes emergency landing

Pashinyan: Armenia will not withdraw from Eurasian Union

11 kids killed in Afghan terror attack

Armenia president: Situation in Armenia should be resolved only within Constitution

Sajid Javid appointed UK interior minister

Tsarukyan bloc MP: We decided to support Pashinyan

Armenia opposition movement leader sure that he can dismantle current defective system

China FM to visit North Korea

Armenia opposition leader on parliament talk with “Tsarukyan” Faction: We have understanding on all matters

EU reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build prosperous, democratic society

Pashinyan on Armenia snap election deadlines: Electoral Code amendment is matter of political agreements

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: I fully support Karabakh authorities

Pashinyan: March 1, 2008 tragic events should be fully investigated

Armenia opposition movement leader MP is at Parliament

Yelk parliamentary faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia PM candidate (PHOTOS)

Media concerned by disappearance of Macron’s oak tree gifted to Trump

Armenian intelligence reports about thwarting terrorist attack

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Armenia’s ruling party officials

Germany intends to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square (PHOTOS)

Pashinyan promises to do everything possible to solve March 1 case

Serj Tankian: Diaspora will no longer hesitate to invest in Armenia

Pashinyan hopes for unified position of all parliamentary factions during PM's election

Pompeo stresses need for Gulf states' unity against Iran

Opposition march kicks off from France Square

Acting Defense Minister inspects live-fire exercise of rocket-artillery units of Armenia’s Armed Forces

It is still early to speak of cooperation with members of RPA – Nikol Pashinyan

ALDE adopts resolution on situation in Armenia

Republican party faction leader: RPA will not obstruct PM election in case of single candidate being nominated

Pashinyan: There is a presumption that Republican Party faction will not obstruct election of 'people’s candidate'

Trump: Time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set

Pashinyan, Russian State Duma delegation discuss issues related to EAEU, CSTO

ARF endorses PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian opposition leader meets leader of Republican Party faction

Rescue service holds fire drills in Yerevan's two major shopping centers

Opposition Yelk faction to meet Russian MPs

"My step" initiative resumes protests in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Nikol Pashinyan: We should prepare for victory

US urges to reach a resolution that reflects interests of all Armenians

At least 40 killed in Mali by suspected jihadists

Nikol Pashinyan meets with Armenia President

Nikol Pashinyan learns about Tsarukyan's decision on his way from Spitak

Japan and US to monitor North Korean actions

Tsarukyan: We are not taking seriously RPA's attempts to discredit us

US urges EU, Canada to accept quotas before May 1

Pallone: Armenia is not Russia or Belarus

Kalashnikov: Armenia parliament wants to preserve allied relations with Russia

ARF to support PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan

Sharmazanov: RPA to participate in upcoming parliamentary elections

Gagik Tsarukyan to support candidate Nikol Pashinyan

China and India to open “a new chapter" in bilateral relations

Sharmzanov: RPA is united, but MPs will vote according to conscience

Zarif: US should answer for its role in Syria

Nikol Pashinyan: There should be no monopolies in Armenia

Pashinyan: RPA decision is neither good, nor bad

Zatulin: April 2016 events are Azerbaijan's initiative

Republican Party of Armenia not to nominate PM candidate

Trump discusses North Korea-US summit with Abe, Moon

Zatulin: There are other PM candidates apart Pashinyan, Karapetyan

Participants of Pashinyan-led movement reach Vanadzor, rally starts

Russia MPs visit Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition movement leader urges fellow MPs to join them (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition leader on talks: We are ready to meet with RPA parliamentary faction (PHOTOS)

Opposition movement leader: Chapter of clan governance has been closed in Armenia (PHOTOS)