Three people died and four others were injured in a tragic road accident in the Lori Province of Armenia, on Tuesday.
At around 2am, a BMW and a VAZ 2106 collided on the Vanadzor-Dilijan motorway.
According to shamshyan.com, the VAZ 2106 tipped over as a result of the impact. Rescuers removed the dead bodies of three persons from this vehicle.
Three other passengers of this car as well as the driver of the BMW had suffered injuries and were taken to the Vanadzor town hospital.
Following the crash, the BMW driver had tried to help the injured. But since it was dark, he had fallen from about six meters. He was brought out of the gorge with joint efforts by rescuers and others.