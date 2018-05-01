Former general commissioner of the Belgian federal police, Catherine De Bolle, has been appointed as a new Executive Director of European Police Agency, Europol press service said in a statement.
Catherine De Bolle made history as she became the first woman appointed Executive Director of European Police Agency replacing Rob Wainwright.
It is necessary to maintain a balance between the operational needs of member states and the role of Europol in the European security agenda, said Catherine De Bolle after her appointment.
48-year-old Catherine de Ball was an officer first gendarmerie, and then a criminal police. In 2014 she was appointed as former general commissioner of the Belgian federal police.