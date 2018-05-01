STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani armed forces once again amassed and relocated military equipment and manpower at the frontline on Monday, and this continued on Tuesday.
Press service of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD) has issued a statement in this regard.
It added that the situation along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces was relatively calm over the weekend.
“The DA [Defense Army] vanguard forces carefully follow the developments at the frontline and keep the situation under full control,” the statement also reads.
Also, the MOD released a footage showing the situation at the line of contact over the past two days.