The US and EU should find a long-term decision on metal import tariffs to avoid trade war with the US, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

Sebastian Kurz welcomed the US decision to suspend metal import tariffs and urged both sides to find a long-term solution in order to prevent a trade war because the results will be negative for both sides.

Everything should be done to have competitive economy, including the establishment of good trade relations with the US as this is a decisive issue for an export-oriented country like Austria, where every second job depends on exports, the Austrian Chancellor tweeted.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump decided to postpone decision on steel and aluminum tariffs on the EU, Canada, and Mexico until June 1.