The US President Donald Trump slams the leak of special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions for him.
“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!” Donald Trump tweeted.
As reported earlier, Robert Mueller has recently provided President Trump’s lawyers with a list of questions to an interview, while The New York Times obtained the list.
The New York Times revealed the questions related to Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser, among those: “What did you know about phone calls that Mr. Flynn made with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, in late December 2016?”; “How was the decision made to fire Mr. Flynn on Feb. 13, 2017?”; “What did you mean in your interview with Lester Holt about Mr. Comey and Russia?”.