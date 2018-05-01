YEREVAN.- Today is a very important day in the life of Armenia, Karabakh and all Armenians: the parliament must elect a prime minister who is de facto the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the main negotiator on the Karabakh issue, the spokesman of the ruling Republican Party, Vice Speaker of Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov said at the special session of the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

“Like yesterday, today as well, you, Mr. Pashinyan, didn’t convince me, I don’t see you in the role of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief”, Sharmazanov said during the debate of the election of the PM in the Parliament on May 1.

Sharmazanov said today they are not electing a good speaker but a leader of the executive who first of all should be distinguished by predictability of political steps and clear political ideology.