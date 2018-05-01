The international community must rebuff Iran, because its actions can lead to an armed conflict in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview to CNN.

Asked whether Iran-Israeli strained relations can lead to a war, the Prime Minister said: “Nobody’s seeking that kind of development. Iran is the one that’s changing the rules in the region.”

Netanyahu urged to press Iran until its acts do not lead to disaster.

If there is an aggressive tyranny with the ideology of the killers, then stop it at the very beginning, Netanyahu said urging everyone to prevent it, and consequently prevent the war.

Israeli Prime Minister also refused to discuss Israel’s own nuclear capabilities.

”One thing is clear, Israel is not threatening the annihilation of any country," Netanyahu said.