YEREVAN.- All Armenians in the world are talking about Nikol Pashinyan, and therefore he is the guarantor of fair elections, MP from Yelk , former PM Aram Sargsyan said at the special session of the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

“We are talking about everything here, but we forget the most important thing: we are not talking about the current situation. We are not trying to find a way out again, we are trying to find it in this hall, forgetting that the way out is on the streets, where hundreds of thousands have gathered,” he said.

He noted that Nikol Pashinyan is neither a good doctor, nor a good train driver, but he is a guarantor.

Aram Sargsyan noted that if the people lose again, they will start looking for other ways of solving this situation, including arms.

“I urge you, Republicans, if you want, I ask you, as a former prime minister, as a younger brother of your former prime minister, think about this country during the vote”.