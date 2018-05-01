Armenia and Georgia will build a new bridge named “Friendship Bridge” at the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen checkpoint.
The construction will be funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). EBRD has provided a sovereign loan of up to €6 million to Georgia. Fifty percent of the credit will be paid by Armenia and fifty percent by Georgia.
Currently, Armenia ranks first in Georgian tourism statistics. In 2017, the number of visitors who arrived in Georgia from Armenia amounted to 1.7 million people.
Georgia and Armenia announced the construction of the bridge in November 2016