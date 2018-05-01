YEREVAN.- Today, Nikol Pashinyan is a number one person who creates a political climate in the country. I congratulate you, Mr. Pashinyan, you have managed to do that, Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, said at the special session of the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

Addressing Nikol Pashinyan, Ashotyan said: “When you were on the street for a couple of weeks, nobody believed in you, except your party members. You gave hope, energy, inspired people.”

“You said, “Reject Serzh” and Serzh Sargsyan left, you rejected Karen Karapetyan, he was not nominated, you rejected RPA, and we did not nominate a candidate. This success is yours and that of the people who are at Republic Square,” he said.

“It's bad that I cannot join the movement, but I consider destructive the fact that we are forced to make a choice, which in my opinion will be the end for Armenia. I do not want Nikol Pashinyan to become the last prime minister of the country. Nikol has written his name in modern history, I do not want this to change,” the MP said.