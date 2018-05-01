YEREVAN.- Leader of "My Step" initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan urged people to restore peaceful acts of civil disobedience starting from May 2.
“Tomorrow total strike is declared. We block all the streets, communications, subway and the airports starting from 08:15. Our struggle cannot end in a failure”, Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing the protesters, adding that their struggle is “a peaceful civilian struggle with open hands”.
He reiterated that the 'people's candidate" should be elected as Armenia's PM. According to him, today representatives of Republican Party of Armenia committed a provocative act.
"But we have no opportunity to take a step back. We have to go forward to free our homeland", he said.
Pashinyan also urged to police officers to join protesters.
“My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan was not elected a Prime Minister. During the vote on May 1 the candidate nominated by Yelk faction received 45 votes “for” and 56 “against”.