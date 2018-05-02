YEREVAN. – Operations at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, are carried out as normal on Wednesday morning.

According to the airport’s website, as of 10am, all flights are conducted according to the schedule.

All the main roads in Yerevan, including the highway leading to Zvartnots, have been blocked since early Wednesday morning.

Passengers are walking to and from the airport, and with their suitcases.

Zvartnots is 13km away from Yerevan.

For a short time, the airport staff—chanting “walkout”—also joined the demonstrators, who have closed off the road to Zvartnots.

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate.

At the subsequent rally on Tuesday evening, Pashinyan called on his supporters to on Wednesday resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, staging of labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.