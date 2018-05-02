The UN is ready to discuss its participation in an operation to close a nuclear test site in North Korea, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

His remark came after Antonio Guterres phone held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked the UN for help in verifying North Korea’s commitment to shut down its nuclear test site

Secretary-General, in turn, confirmed that the UN fully supports the continuation of the inter-Korean dialogue, adding that UN is ready to discuss possible ways to assist.

As reported earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has decided to shut down his nuclear test site in May and invite journalists from South Korea and the US to ensure transparency over its closure.