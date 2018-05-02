The option of resolving the political crisis in Armenia by force, which opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has called for, is impermissible, and it puts doubt on the legitimacy of the election of the Prime Minister.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, expressed such a view, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

In his words, such a development of events is fraught with grave consequences for Armenia, both inside the country as well as in its foreign policy.

“Yerevan has enemies, which will not hesitate to take advantage of this situation,” Dzhabarov added.

He said the current situation in Armenia is alarming.

“The possibility of a clash between the police and the supporters of the opposition leader is increasing to a great extent,” Dzhabarov noted, in particular.

He called on the sides to negotiate, and expressed the hope that, as a result, clear-headed judgment will prevail.

In Vladimir Dzhabarov’s words, a snap parliamentary election should be conducted in Armenia immediately, and the procedure for electing the country’s PM needs to be changed.

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate. A second—and final—round of election is slated for May 8.

At the subsequent rally on Tuesday evening, Pashinyan called on his supporters to on Wednesday resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, staging of labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.