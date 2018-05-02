Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighters based in Romania joined NATO patrol over the Black Sea, UK Royal Air Force said in a statement.
According to the statement, NATO gave the green light to RAF Eurofighter Typhoons based in Romania to conduct air patrols.
“Such air policing missions ensure we would be able to rapidly and efficiently tackle any potential aggression or threat against the Alliance or its members. Furthermore, this year’s mission at Mihail Kogalniceanu has a special meaning, since it marks 100 years since the establishment of the Royal Air Force,” said UK Ambassador to Romania, Paul Brummel.
In February 2017, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance intends to strengthen its military presence over the Black Sea. NATO member states agreed on strengthening cooperation on the basis of the multinational brigade in Romania.