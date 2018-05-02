YEREVAN. – The competent authorities are silent with respect to the transport system collapse in Yerevan, and which began on Wednesday morning.

The supporters of Nikol Pashinyan—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head—have closed off all main streets in the capital city of Armenia, as well as the highway leading to Zvartnots International Airport, since early morning.

As a result, people are heading to their destinations on foot, and passengers are walking several kilometers to and from the airport—and with their suitcases.

An exception is made solely for ambulances, emergency vehicles, and military transport.

In addition, the doors of the Yerevan subway stations are closed. All attempts by Armenian News-NEWS.am to get any respective comments from the subway authorities were in vain.

The same was true also for the attempts to find out the situation regarding the national and international roads in Armenia.

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate. A second—and final—round of election is slated for May 8.

At the subsequent rally on Tuesday evening, Pashinyan called on his supporters to on Wednesday resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, staging of labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.