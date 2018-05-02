Protest actions are taking place Wednesday also in several towns of Armenia.

Demonstrators in Gyumri have closed off a number of main streets in the second largest city of the country. The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed that they blocked the city hall and the Shirak provincial hall buildings, and demanded that the employees of these administrations join the labor strike.

Demonstrations are staged also in Vanadzor, the third largest city of Armenia. According to the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter, the protesters there marched to the main square. Also, they closed off the entrances to the city hall and the Lori provincial hall buildings.

Protests are held in Hrazdan town, as well. The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed that numerous streets are blocked. The demonstrators, including schoolchildren and teachers, are marching through the city and urging everyone to join them.

Many main streets in capital city Yerevan, the Davtashen and Victory Bridges, as well as the highway leading to Zvartnots International Airport have been closed off by protesters, since early Wednesday morning.

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate.

At the subsequent rally on Tuesday evening, Pashinyan called on his supporters to on Wednesday resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, staging of labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.

On May 8, a new election for PM will be held at the NA, during which the respective candidates can be nominated by at least one-third of the total number of MPs—in the 105-seat parliament.

And if a PM is not elected this time, too, the current NA will be dissolved by law.

Subsequently, a snap parliamentary election will be conducted.