YEREVAN. – Armenian lawyers went on strike and held protest actions in front of the building of the Court of Cassation on Tuesday.

The lawyers demand resignation of the Court of Cassation President Arman Mkrtumyan.

As reported earlier, the National Assembly on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate. A second—and final—round of election is slated for May 8.

Pashinyan called on his supporters to resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, staging of labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.