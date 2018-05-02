YEREVAN. – The blockade of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia restricts the possibility of obtaining a number of urgent services provided by the ministry to other citizens, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ministry provided a number of civil registration services as marriage certificates, international ratification of documents, granting permission to marry a foreign national, etc.

“In view of the above, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia asks the protesters to respect the rights of others and not to interfere with the activities of the Ministry,” the statement reads.