YEREVAN. – Member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Hakob Hakobyan said nothing is ruled out in politics when he was asked whether RPA can vote for Nikol Pashinyan on May 8.

The situation is tense, but everything will be fine, he said, adding that he cannot say whether RPA will nominate its candidate for the post of a Prime Minister.

As reported earlier, the National Assembly on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate. A second—and final—round of election is slated for May 8.