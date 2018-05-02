White House statement over Iran was a “clerical error”, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

“The original White House statement included a clerical error, which we quickly detected and fixed. To be clear, the United States has long known that Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program,” CNN reported quoting Sanders.

According to her, the mistake was noticed and immediately corrected.

"We think the biggest mistake was the Obama administration ever entering the deal that you referenced in the first place,” she added.

“Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people,” read the original statement.

The statement was later changed, saying “Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program.”