China hopes the US maintains its sincerity in preserving the overall stability of bilateral trade ties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.
Given the size and complexity of the trade relationship, “it's not realistic to expect to have all issues resolved through one consultation,” CNN reported quoting Hua Chunying.
“As long as the US maintains its sincerity in preserving the overall stability of bilateral trade ties, and adopts an attitude of mutual respect, equal consultations and win-win cooperation, we believe our consultations are going to be constructive,” the spokesperson concluded.
These are the first talks that the parties will hold after the start of the trade conflict following the US decision to impose duties on steel and aluminum imports.
US-China trade talks will take place on May 3-4.