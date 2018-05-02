YEREVAN. – The session of the Armenian parliament on Wednesday was not held because of the lack of quorum.

According to the speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan, only 33 deputies were registered as of 2:00 PM.

“The required number of deputies was not registered, therefore today's meeting is considered to be cancelled. We will meet tomorrow at 10:00 AM,” Babloyan said.

As reported earlier, only 27 MPs were registered—in the 105-seat parliament. According to the secretary of the Tsarukyan bloc faction Vahe Enfiajyan, the ‘Tsarukyan’ Faction announces political boycott, and it will not participate in the four-day work of the Parliament.