YEREVAN. – The Acting Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia, Erik Grigoryan, was on a working visit to Germany, where he met with a delegation from the German Development Bank (KfW).

They discussed matters related to the KfW bank’s provision of a €23mn grant to Armenia, and toward the development of the country’s biodiversity and forestry, the Ministry of Nature Protection informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Within the framework of his working visit to Germany, Grigoryan met also with representatives from the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. They discussed the timelines for the providing of a grant to Armenia from the South Korean government, and through which a pilot project will be implemented in the Ararat Valley of Armenia. Also, they conferred on the opportunities for funding the creation of a digital terrain of the country.

While in Germany, the acting environment minister of Armenia also attended the official opening of a conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Along the lines of this convention, Armenia was provided with an additional US$3 million to develop its national program for climate change adaptation.