YEREVAN. – This is an unprecedented public disobedience, said businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan on Wednesday at Republic Square.

His remark came in response to comment on protest actions headed by opposition movement leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan.

“There was nothing like this in the history of independent Armenia, people also held protest actions in Soviet times, but this is just an unprecedented phenomenon,” Sukiasyan said.

According to him, the post of a prime minister is a political posittion, and any person with political consciousness can take the office.