The UK Prime Minister Theresa May apologized at the Parliament Wednesday to all those citizens who were affected by “Windrush generation” scandal, The Guardian reported.
According to her, the government will set up a review of the decisions leading to the Windrush scandal.
Theresa May also thanked the former Interior Minister Amber Rudd for her work.
Amber Rudd, was forced to resign after she had inadvertently misled a parliamentary committee by denying the government’s targets for the deportation of illegal migrants. Sajid Javid has been appointed as UK Interior Minister.