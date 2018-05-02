“My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan was not elected a Prime Minister during the special session on May 1.

The candidate nominated by Yelk faction received 45 votes “for” and 56 “against”.

Even though regular sessions were scheduled Wednesday at the National Assembly of Armenia, the day’s sitting was not held for lack of a quorum. According to the speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan, only 33 deputies were registered as of 2:00 PM.

The Prime Minister’s election will be debated on May 8, speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The item of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on May 8, 12:00 at the special sitting of the National Assembly to be convened with the force of law,” the statement said.

Numerous streets in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, including the road leading to Zvartnots International Airport, have been closed off on Wednesday morning.

Passengers heading to Zvartnots are walking to the airport with their suitcases.

Employees of the capital city Yerevan subway system on Wednesday declared a strike and joined the campaign of civil disobedience.

Protest actions took place Wednesday also in several towns of Armenia.

The European Union reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society, spokesperson for the EU foreign affairs policy said.

“The European Union continues to encourage all stakeholders, including civil society, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians,” the statement reads.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian urged to continue political consultations during the coming week.

“I deeply regret that the political crisis continues, despite the fact that everyone is declaring its danger for the future of the country,” Sarkissian said. “The attention of us all is focused on the actions by the political forces involved. I urge to continue the consultations, during the coming week, toward finding a way out of the crisis, and which will serve our common national interests.”