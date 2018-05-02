STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani media are spreading false reports initially published by Armiya.az website in an attempt to destabilize situation in Armenia.

In particular, the reports say that military units are heading from Artsakh to Armenia to suppress negative consequences of the current developments.

“Artsakh Defense Ministry is dismissing misinformation and calls on citizens not to succumb to provocations, especially since the Artsakh Armed Forces are the most important guarantor of the country’s defense against the adversary, and not an instrument for carrying out actions against its own people.

Moreover, the recent activity, intensive movement and concentration of troops and equipment at the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan has been observed over the recent days. In order to prevent unpredictable consequences, the command of the Defense Army is carrying out consistent work to strengthen the frontline, replenish personnel, rather than reduce it,” the statement reads.