A US court's ruling on Iran is just a part of a larger case, the 9/11 families are pursuing against Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
A federal judge in New York has ordered Iran to pay billions of dollars to the families of those who died in the 9/11 terrorist act, ABC News reported Tuesday, citing the court order, Sputnik reported.
The court has found Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Central Bank of Iran guilty of killing more than 1,000 people and ordered the payment of an indemnity to the victims' parents, spouses, siblings and children.
The amount of the money, ordered to pay, varies: $12.5 million per spouse, $8.5 million per parent, $8.5 million per child and $4.25 million per sibling.
The broadcaster noted that the decision was rather symbolic, as Iran was unlikely to ever pay the money.
However, the ruling, which is part of the larger case filed by the 9/11 families against Saudi Arabia, allows the former to request a certain amount of money from seized Iranian assets.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is facing accusations that it has constantly whitewashed Saudi Arabian connections to the 9/11 attacks in the wake a new update report on the Bureau's investigations.