YEREVAN.- The Tsarukyan faction will once again support Nikol Pashinyan in the second round of elections for Prime Minister on May 8, the head of Tsarukyan faction Gagik Tsarukyan said after the meeting with the opposition movement leader Nikol Pashinyan.

“The Tsarukyan alliance will once again endorse the people’s candidate on May 8. Today the victory is the people’s victory, we will vote in favor the second time also. We are standing with the people’s candidate,” Tsarukyan said.