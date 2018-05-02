Berlin is closely monitoing the events in Armenia and urges responsible persons, security forces and protesters to keep calm, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany said in Berlin, DW reported.

He noted that Germany was relieved to hear the reports that peaceful protests continue in Armenia after the Armenian Parliament failed to elect the new prime minister of the country on May 1.

The representative of Germany's MFA urged all the parties of the conflict to seek dialogue in order to constitutionally elect a new government, which will represent the interests of all Armenians. According to him, it is important that both the ruling party and the opposition strive to overcome the current situation peacefully in accordance with the Constitution.

Germany hopes that further development of Armenia will justify the expectations of its citizens. Berlin will support Armenia on its way to the formation of a democratic society and in carrying out reforms, the Foreign Ministry of Germany said.