Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing off Dobby
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has apologized for yet another Harry Potter death, in what has become an annual tradition on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts.
The author offered fans an apology for condemning one of the series’ most memorable and endearing characters to an abrupt death in the pages of the much-loved saga.
"It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the Battle of Hogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf," Rowling tweeted.