YEREVAN.- The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) pursued three goals during the discussions in National Assembly, opposition movement leader Nikol Pashinyan said during rally in Yerevan.

According to him, the Republican Party of Armenia hoped that during the questions and answers something will happen, and the people will change their point of view. That didn't work, Pashinyan noted.

According to him, the RPA also hoped that the people will be disappointed and the number of protesters will be reduced. That did not happen. On the contrary, today's protests were unprecedented. There was no open road in the country, Pashinyan assured, adding that a group of Chinese tourists joined the protest actions.