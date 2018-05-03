Republicans nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing off Dobby

China won't yield to any trade threats from Washington

Greek authorities hold Turkish driver over border crossing

Union of Armenians of Ukraine convenes extraordinary conference over situation in Armenia

Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5

Armenian President holds phone conversation with Federica Mogherini

Pashinyan urges to stop all the actions of civil disobedience in the country

Juncker: EU will not negotiate U.S. tariffs under threat

US court obliges Iran to pay billions to families of 9/11 victims

Pashinyan: Republican Party of Armenia pursues three goals (PHOTOS)

Armenian President and Catholicos Aram I discuss situation in the country

Armenia president talks to Georgia PM

Germany will support Armenia on its way to formation of a democratic society

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.05.2018

Armenia president starts consultations with factions in parliament

Tsarukyan faction will again support 'people's candidate'

RPA not to nominate PM candidate, to support candidate nominated by 1/3 of deputies

Armenia ruling party faction holds session

Nikol Pashinyan meets with Gagik Tsarukyan

UK PM apologizes to Caribbean “Windrush Generation”

Artsakh army: Azerbaijani media spreading false and provocative reports

Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos Aram I discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Armenia's acting minister of culture Armen Amiryan resigns

Yerevan demonstrators reopen streets, roads

Entrepreneur on Armenia protests: It is unprecedented public disobedience

Armenia to get €23mn grant from Germany KfW bank

China hopes trade talks with US will be based on mutual respect

RAF fighters join NATO patrol in Black Sea

Armenia Parliament speaker: PM’s elections will be debated on May 8

Yerevan subway workers declare strike

Protests held in several Armenia cities (PHOTOS)

Artsakh President meets supreme command staff of Defense Army

Armenian Parliament session not held

White House: “Clerical error” led to change in Iran statement

RPA member about voting for Pashinyan: Nothing is ruled out

Armenia acting premier: PM can be elected only in parliament, constitutionally

Armenia Justice Ministry urge protesters not to block its activities

Armenia lawyers urge Cassation Court President to resign

Armenia political crisis continues, President urges to continue consultations

Freedom House: Internal political situation in Armenia is encouraging

China comments on FM meeting with Kim Jong-un

Driver dies in Yerevan major road accident (PHOTOS)

Competent authorities are silent regarding Yerevan transport system collapse

UN to discuss its participation in North Korea nuclear test site closure

At least 30 injured in Iran earthquake

Russia lawmaker: Armenia might face grave consequences

Armenia opposition movement leader to run in ruling party-organized snap parliamentary election?

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Operations at Yerevan international airport are carried out as normal (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament session not held, lack of quorum

Newspaper: Armenia party leader, tycoon MP new PM candidate?

Many Yerevan streets, including road to international airport, blocked (PHOTOS)

EU encourages all stakeholders in Armenia to engage in dialogue

Statements on the Armenian Genocide by US, French and Turkish Presidents

Morocco cuts diplomatic ties with Iran

24 people killed in Nigeria blasts

Deputy minister of territorial administration and development of Armenia resigns

Nikol Pashinyan urges people to restore peaceful acts of civil disobedience

Tokyo to host summit with Chinese, South Korean top officials

Germany: IAEA should probe Israeli claims

Police teargas anarchists at Paris May Day rally

One Republican Party MP decides to give up parliamentary seat

Armenian parliament fails to elect PM

Supreme Body of ARF demands Aghvan Vardanyan to give up his mandate

Armen Rustamyan: Aghvan Vardanyan’s announcement is asurprise for ARF

Armenia, Georgia to build “Friendship Bridge”

RPA: We will vote against Nikol Pashinyan

Aghvan Vardanyan: I’ll not vote for Pashinyan, I’m ready to give up my mandate

Ashotyan: I do not want Nikol Pashinyan to become Armenia's last PM

US Treasury Secretary: US did not intend to put Rusal out of business

1 dead, 3 missing after Sao Paulo building collapse

IAEA does not directly address Netanyahu accusations on Iran

UK: Israel PM speech shows important to keep Iran deal constraints

Netanyahu: Israel is not threatening with annihilation of any country

Sharmazanov: We do not elect good speechmaker, but head of Armenia's executive body

Trump calls “disgraceful” leak of Muller questions

Opposition MP: Nikol Pashinyan is guarantor of fair elections today

RPA MP offers Pashinyan to study military situation and brief the lawmakers

RPA: We made a single statement

Trump offers Bill Gates to become his science adviser

Armenia Parliament speaker boycotts legislature special session for 10 minutes

Austrian Chancellor: It is necessary to avoid trade war with US

Azerbaijani MP offers to convey special meeting of parliament to discuss Karabakh

Pashinyan: Electoral Code should have broad perception

3 deputies absent from Armenian parliament’s special session

Iran calls Netanyahu ‘an infamous liar’ on his nuclear statements

Israel PM, Defense Minister authorized to declare war with single vote

Catherine De Bolle appointed Europol executive director

Main arguments of Armenia PM candidate’s address at Parliament

Armenia receives prize at international festival

Germany is following unfolding events in Armenia with great attention

Armenia National Security Service exposes smuggling of narcotics from Iran

Trump: US does not want to be a world policeman

Karabakh MOD releases new footage of Azerbaijan army buildup at frontline

Armenia president calls to display civic responsibility and vigilance

Armenian lawmakers hold special session to elect PM - LIVE

Armenia ruling party: Snap election cannot have positive impact on country’s development

Armenia ruling party parliamentary faction decision on new PM will be unanimous

Hayko Bağdat: Attack on Armenian churches during election periods is routine in Turkey (PHOTOS)