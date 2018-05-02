A Lockheed C-130 Hercules military plane has crashed on the outskirts of Savannah, Georgia, killing at least five people, RT reported.
An official from Georgia Air National Guard said at least five people were killed in the crash, the AP reports. A statement from the National Guard said the plane, from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, was involved in a training mission at the time.
The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association identified the aircraft as a C-130 Hercules military airplane.
The incident took place close to Savannah airport and approximately 10 miles from Hunter Army Airfield at around 11.30a.m. Wednesday. Roads in the surrounding area have been closed and there are significant delays to flights at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.